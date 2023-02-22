Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Barbearian, Divinity 2, Flowing 2, more

It is now time to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list. Just be sure to also check out the deal we are tracking on Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad its 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $249, but for now it’s all about the apps. Alongside on ongoing promotion on Parallels Desktop 18, today’s highlights include titles like Divinity – Original Sin 2, Barbearian, Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, Vodobanka Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Trigonarium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vodobanka Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AYA & PETE: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Divinity – Original Sin Enhanced Edition: $16 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $29.50, Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $16, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CampNight – Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Juno: New Origins: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iNet Pro – Network Scanner: $9 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Barbearian:

Barbearian is a fast-paced hack’n’slash with massive battles in a colorful, hand-drawn world. Hijacked to a to strange world. Forced to fight for your life. Discover the secrets of the Arbitrators and find your way back home! 100+ levels full of action and adventure…Collect loot, purchase upgrades and experiment with numerous weapons…Rescue prisoners and build your own army…Encounter colossal boss monsters and take them down.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!