Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $29.50, Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $16, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While many PlayStation fans are already unwrapping their new PlayStation VR2 today, Amazon is continuing with the big-time PS5 game deals. You can now score Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at $29.99 shipped in physical form and PS Plus members can land a digital copy from $29.39 via PSN right now. This is at least $40 off the going rate or 57% in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low price we have only tracked once before today, and the best we can find. While this one is a wonderful showcase for what the PS5 and DualSense controller is really capable of, it is also just a vibrant and exciting action adventure title featuring the beloved PlayStation mascot characters. A new arsenal of weapons joins some classics alongside new playable characters, gamers must “stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds.” Get a closer look right here and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SEGA eShop publisher sale from $2
- Portal Companion Collection $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blizzard/Activision eShop sale from $14
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Deep Silver and Friends Xbox sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Or $29.50 on PSN
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War: Ragnarok $46 (Reg. $60)
- Digital, US only
- PlayStation PSN Double Discounts Sale
- PS Plus members can double the discount
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
