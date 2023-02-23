Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rush Rally Origins, Snap Markup, much more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to scope out some of the Apple hardware deals we are tracking including all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases and M2 MacBook Air at the second-best price yet, alongside everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like mySolar – Build your Planets, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Snap Markup, Dungeon of the Endless, Rush Rally Origins, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of the Deathless: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales from $19, Demon’s Souls $30, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Trigonarium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vodobanka Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AYA & PETE: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Divinity – Original Sin Enhanced Edition: $16 (Reg. $40)

More on Rush Rally Origins:

Rush Rally Origins combines the classic top down racing action from the original Rush Rally with the highly praised graphics and physics from Rush Rally 3. Take on 36 new and unique stages across the world, each with the ability to change the time of day and weather. Drive over many challenging surface types including snow, gravel, dirt, mud and tarmac! Race at 60fps (120fps on supported devices) with one of the best car dynamics models to date, highly tuned for Rush Rally Origins to give a more fun top down racing experience. Feel the grip change across different surface types and multiple weather conditions.

