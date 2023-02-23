Take $150 off Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at second-best price yet of $1,049

As the work week inches closer towards wrapping up, Best Buy today is now offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air for $1,049 shipped. Normally fetching $1,199, the entry-level 256GB configuration is now selling for $150 off the price you’d more regularly pay in order to land at the second-best discount to date. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, which last arrived well over a month ago.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $800, you’ll be able to save $199 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

If you’re looking to build out an M2 workstation from the ground up, Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini is currently on sale alongside some of the baseline second-generation Apple Silicone models. Delivering the first price cuts from Amazon so far, everything starts at $579 alongside the $50 off the higher-end configuration that delivers even more power in the same compact footprint at an all-time low from the retailer.

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

