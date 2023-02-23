LEGO’s new Avatar sets see first discounts at 20% off: Banshee Flight hits $48, AMP Mech at $45

Last summer, the LEGO Group revealed the first lineup of kits straight out of James Cameron’s Avatar, and now the first discounts are going live on two of the kits. Assembling one of the wave’s best creations, the LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight set is now marked down to $47.99 shipped at Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is not an all-time low at 20% off, but also the very first chance to save period.

Stacking up to 572 pieces, this set out of the first Avatar recreates one of the film’s more iconic scenes in quite the display-worthy fashion. The build mainly focuses on both of Jake and Neytiri’s Banshees, with a pair of dragon-like builds that feature vibrant wing designs. Then complementing those creatures is a piece of Pandoran landscaping that doubles as a stand for uplifting the two winged models in your collection. The LEGO Group of course completes the set by including minifigures for both Jake and Neytiri, both of which feature the new elongated legs to pull of the Na’vi’s unique look. Get a closer look in our announcement overage of the LEGO Avatar theme, and then head below.

Another one of the LEGO Avatar sets are on sale today, with the more affordable Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch kit dropping down to $35.99 at Amazon. This model would more regularly set you back $45, but is now also seeing a 20% price cut for the first time. It’s down to a new all-time low and delivering a rare chance to bring this 560-piece creation to your collection.

Heading to the surface of Pandora, this set from the first installment in the sci-fi series pits Neytiri and a brick-built Thanator cat against an AMP mech suit. It includes a pair of minifigures, as well as some lush Pandoran plant life to round out the set. Get all of the details in our launch coverage, too.

As far as the latest LEGO sets go, this week has seen some of the most notable reveals in ages with quite a few highly-anticipated creations on the way. All of the brick-built action starts with today’s official reveal of the new BTS set that features all seven members of the iconic K-pop band in minifigure form. While builders wait for that kit to drop on March 1, there’s also the first look we got at the upcoming Pixar’s Up set landing later this spring. Not to mention three new Guardians of the Galaxy kits to feast your eyes on.

More on these LEGO Avatar sets:

LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight (75572) set includes Jake Sully and Neytiri minifigures, 2 posable Banshee (Ikran) figures, plus a section of the Hallelujah Mountains with glow-in-the-dark pieces. LEGO Avatar sets offer a great play experience and exciting story options. The models also look great displayed on a shelf, with a detailed build made for posing the figures so older fans can enjoy a joyful focus as they rediscover the vibrant universe. This LEGO®Avatar Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch (75571) set includes minifigures of Neytiri and Colonel Miles Quaritch, posable models of Neytiri’s Thanator figure and the Colonel’s AMP suit, plus a rainforest build with glow-in-the-dark pieces.

