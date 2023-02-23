Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $9 (64% off), more

RAVPower is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $9 shipped with the code FB46 at checkout. Down from a $25 typical price direct from RAVPower, today’s deal comes in at 64% off and delivers the best price that we’ve tracked for this charger. Designed to power two devices at once, this charger delivers 18W USB-C PD and 12W USB-C for a total of 30W output. This means that you can easily charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time with just one wall outlet. You’ll find that the AC plug itself folds into the charger to take up less space when stored in your purse, pocket, or bag. So, if you’re looking for a solid single-plug solution to charge multiple devices, this is a great choice.

Experience serious charging speeds, 3x faster than standard chargers; revives your iPhone 8/8+/X/XS/XS Max/11/11 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. 1. 93 in x 1. 93 in x 1. 18in small size makes it lightweight and convenient to carry anywhere; designed with foldable pins to prevent damage. Equipped with an 18W USB-C PD 3. 0 port and an 12W USB-A port, supporting a total of 30W output from both ports. Offers standard charging for majority of type-C enabled phones and tablets, compatible with the latest phone models including iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 & Galaxy S9. Multi-charging protection keeps your device safe from over-voltage, over-heating, & short-circuiting; enjoy 24-hour customer service and free 18-month

