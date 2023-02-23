Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $9 (64% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
Smartphone AccessoriesRAVPower
64% off From $9

RAVPower is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $9 shipped with the code FB46 at checkout. Down from a $25 typical price direct from RAVPower, today’s deal comes in at 64% off and delivers the best price that we’ve tracked for this charger. Designed to power two devices at once, this charger delivers 18W USB-C PD and 12W USB-C for a total of 30W output. This means that you can easily charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time with just one wall outlet. You’ll find that the AC plug itself folds into the charger to take up less space when stored in your purse, pocket, or bag. So, if you’re looking for a solid single-plug solution to charge multiple devices, this is a great choice.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Experience serious charging speeds, 3x faster than standard chargers; revives your iPhone 8/8+/X/XS/XS Max/11/11 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. 1. 93 in x 1. 93 in x 1. 18in small size makes it lightweight and convenient to carry anywhere; designed with foldable pins to prevent damage. Equipped with an 18W USB-C PD 3. 0 port and an 12W USB-A port, supporting a total of 30W output from both ports. Offers standard charging for majority of type-C enabled phones and tablets, compatible with the latest phone models including iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 & Galaxy S9. Multi-charging protection keeps your device safe from over-voltage, over-heating, & short-circuiting; enjoy 24-hour customer service and free 18-month

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

RAVPower

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Gerber’s lifetime warranty MP400 multi-tool falls...
Fossil cuts extra 50% off all clearance with Smart watc...
9to5Toys Daily: February 23, 2022 – Save on M2 Mac mi...
OontZ’s latest Cylinder Portable Bluetooth Speake...
mophie’s new portable powerstation lineup arrives...
Join Sam’s Club for $25 and get $20 off for travel an...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rush Rally Or...
Brew your favorite coffee with Secura’s French Pr...
Load more...
Show More Comments