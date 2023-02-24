Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more

Friday is here and with it a fresh collection of discounted Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. We have the best price of the year on Apple’s MagSafe charger, a new all-time low on Beats Fit Pro in the just-released Volt Yellow colorway, and plenty more Apple hardware offers right here, but for now it’s all out the apps. Highlight titles include Kintsugi, AI Art Generator, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Doom & Destiny Worlds, Dungeon and Puzzles, Achikaps Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AI Art Generator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pictominoes: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part I $50, Gran Turismo 7 $30, God of War Ragnarok, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of the Deathless: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Doom & Destiny Worlds:

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based single player RPG with crafting, building and farming. Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds. Take advantage of every tool at your disposal to overcome Doom & Destiny Worlds many challenges! The Dynamic Crafting System (DyCS) allows you to use blueprints and any available crafting material to create custom made weapons, armors, drinks and explosives!

