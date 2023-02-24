Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part I $50, Gran Turismo 7 $30, God of War Ragnarok, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part I on PS5 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid $20 price drop on the enhanced remake and matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Alongside the success of the HBO Last of Us show, PlayStation has had a big week with the launch of PS VR2 and the DualSense Edge pro controller (full hands-on review here). Fittingly, we are now tracking a new Amazon PlayStation sale featuring today’s Last of Us Part I offer, which delivers the original game in the series enhanced for PS5. Its visuals have been “completely rebuilt from the ground up” with “more realistic lighting and atmosphere,” faster load times, haptic feedback, and support for the DualSense adaptive triggers. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- The Gardens Between $3.50 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SEGA eShop publisher sale from $2
- Portal Companion Collection $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blizzard/Activision eShop sale from $14
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
***PlayStation VR2 launch day has arrived!
***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Deep Silver and Friends Xbox sale up to 85% off
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Or $29.50 on PSN
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War: Ragnarok $46 (Reg. $60)
- Digital, US only
- PlayStation PSN Double Discounts Sale
- PS Plus members can double the discount
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
