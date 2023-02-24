HORI’s official Splatoon 3 Switch Vault Case and backpack hit all-time lows from $17 (33% off)

While some Switch gamers might be focused on the launch of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land today, Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Premium Splatoon 3 Vault Case for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 32% for the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it released back in August of last year, just before we went hands-on with the Splatoon 3 OLED console. The Vault Case also launched alongside a matching sling-style Adventure Pack from HORI that is now marked down from the regular $30 to $19.99 Prime shipped, another Amazon all-time low. Both cases are officially licensed and are adorned with squid designs from the game. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If the Splatoon 3 designs above aren’t working for you, PowerA makes truck loads of different officially licensed case designs for Switch users. While some designs go for a touch more than today’s lead deal, others, like the retro-style Rainbow Run Mario, are coming in at a few bucks less with a very similar feature set.

Speaking of HORI though, we are also still tracking its popular Split Pad Compact Nintendo Switch controllers at new all-time lows. Now seeing a rare price drop down to $40 shipped via Amazon, these two-tone compact models deliver a more traditional controller setup while on-the-go. Get a closer look at them right here as part of our latest deal coverage.

Be sure to go catch up on all of the major announcements that hit during the first major Nintendo Direct presentation of the year as well.

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Vault Case features:

Carry your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite with safety and style with the lightweight, yet sturdy, Vault Case by HORI. Exciting and vibrant full-color Splatoon 3 artwork inside and out! The soft inner lining protects your system from scratches and wear, for convenient gaming on the go. Special internal construction holds either the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), or Nintendo Switch Lite securely in place. The internal flap protects the screen while housing up to 10 game cards, and a mesh pouch will hold your small accessories. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!