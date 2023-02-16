Return to Dream Land with Kirby next week: Pre-order deals, freebies, new footage, more

It’s now time to look at some Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order deals and more. After first being unveiled back during September’s Nintendo Direct and then shown off again during last week’s event, we are now just over a week away from the release of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. An enhanced remake of the original 2011 Wii title, folks will be returning to Dream Land with the titular character starting next Friday, but we are already tracking some notable pre-order deals, the now live FREE demo, a brand new trailer, and more. Head below for a closer look and how to score the new Kirby remake at well below MSRP right now.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe deals

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe releases next Friday and we already have some ways to land a copy at a discount. Nintendo IP rarely goes on sale outside of scheduled holiday events and the like, but when it comes to new releases starring its classic characters, even that is pushing it.

However, not only is SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) offering copies for $48.99 using the special code below, but you can also leverage Nintendo’s newly re-launched voucher program to score a deal as well.

The main difference between the two options is this:

The SuperShop offer is slightly less expensive and delivers a physical copy of the game, but you might not get it delivered on day one.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $49 (Reg. $60) | SuperShop Using code SBSPKRBY Physical copy

(Reg. $60) | SuperShop

With the voucher offer, you have to purchase two games (or a two pack of vouchers at $100 – full details on that right here) to score the deal. These discounted vouchers can only be used on digital games via the eShop, but you can bundle your Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order with some serious upcoming titles, not the least of which is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe from $50 (Reg. $60) | Nintendo Must purchase Nintendo voucher 2-pack Digital copy

(Reg. $60) | Nintendo

FREE Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe demo

If you’re looking to give a short snippet of the game a try before you drop any cash down, you’re in luck. Head on over to the game’s eShop listing page and download the FREE playable demo now.

Get a taste of the adventure with a free demo. Try the game solo or with up to 4 players

We have also seen some new footage of the game recently as well. That includes the “out-of-this-world destination, Merry Magoland” trailer where you’ll find “a bevy of subgame-based attractions that up to four players can enjoy” as well as today’s all-new overview trailer. Both of which are waiting for you below:

An adventure of deluxe proportions awaits in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe! Learn about new Copy Abilities and powerful Super Abilities, the delightful theme park Merry Magoland, a mysterious new epilogue story, and much more! Pre-orders and a free demo are available now on Nintendo eShop.

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!