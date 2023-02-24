Moment’s pre-spring sale discounts iPhone cases, lenses, MagSafe grips, more from $40

Spring is on the horizon, and to help you outfit your iPhone with all of the gear you’ll need to capture better photos and videos next season, Moment has launched its latest sale. Discounting a collection of its signature smartphone lenses, MagSafe mounts, and covers, the best prices of the year are now live. Our top pick and the perfect way to get started with the Moment ecosystem is with the brand’s latest iPhone 14 series Cases at $39.99. Down from $50 in several different styles for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, these are only the second notable price cuts at 20% off. Marking returns to all-time lows, this is also the first discount we’ve seen since Black Friday last year.

Available in three different colors across all four iPhone 14 series handsets, these new covers sport vibrant and rugged designs alongside support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. There’s a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected that you can read about in our launch coverage. Not to mention, it’s also MagSafe-compatible. Last year, we took a hands-on look at the previous-generation covers in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too. Head below for more.

Once you have a case locked in, you’ll be able to take advantage of Moment’s signature smartphone lenses which are also included in the sale. All of them are detailed down below, and our previous hands-on review offers a more in-depth look at what to expect from upgrading your iPhonegraphy kit.

Moment Lens discounts:

Amongst all of these markdowns, the brand’s latest lineup of MagSafe mounts are also on sale. A favorite though is the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage at $99.99. Down from $120, this is the second-best price to date at within $4 of the all-time low.

Moment’s new Filmmaker Cage arrives as a versatile upgrade to your iPhone 14, as well as 12 or 13 series photography rig. Featuring a series of threaded inserts to go alongside cold shoe mounts, the high-grade aluminum frame gives you the flexibility to mount everything from microphones, LED lights, and even GoPros to the assembly for building out your own shooting setup. Then in the center is one of Moment’s (M)Force for pairing with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

As far as a notable upgrade from another company, DJI just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabilizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

Moment iPhone 14 Case features:

Introducing the most complete case we’ve ever made. It offers extra protection, stronger magnets, a wrist strap attachment, and the first lens / filter attachment system that snaps in and out of your case. Whether traveling, shooting content, or going out for a night our new iPhone 14 case is for you. The profile is thin, yet rugged, made from our blend of grippy TPU. It looks good, feels good, and protects your phone from up to 10-foot drops. Did we mention we’ve also reinforced the wrist strap connection? Giving you peace of mind that you’ll never drop your device.

