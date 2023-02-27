Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fait The Machine, Juno New Origins, MDScan, more

Monday morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on AirPods 3 as well as the all-time low available on Apple Watch Series 8 wearables we spotted this morning. As for the apps, titles like InfoGraphic and Poster Creator, Boxing Manager, MDScan + OCR, Juno: New Origins, Dungeon of the Endless, Fait – The Machine, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Wallet Pro – Credit Wallet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Juno: New Origins: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Compat: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AI Art Generator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pictominoes: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Fait The Machine:

Fait – The Machine is an atmospheric action-adventure platformer set in the ruins of an abandoned machine civilization. The player controls a furry creature named Fait, who, after waking up from a deep sleep in a time capsule, tries to find out the secret of his origin and understand what exactly happened in this abandoned world.

