Today's best game deals: Zelda Link's Awakening from $38, Splatoon 3, Mario, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As part of the latest string of Nintendo Switch games to go on sale, you can now land The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for $39.99 shipped via Amazon. Target RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is at least 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. A must own for Switch players that are fans of the series, not only will it look great in your collection but it will also tide you over for a few months until the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom releases in May. Link’s Awakening is a wonderful and vibrant remake of the classic Game Boy game that sees Link wash a shore on a strange island known as Koholint. Filled with classic Zelda dungeons, there are even some characters from the Mario world to be found here and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

