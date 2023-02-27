Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening from $38, Splatoon 3, Mario, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As part of the latest string of Nintendo Switch games to go on sale, you can now land The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for $39.99 shipped via Amazon. Target RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is at least 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. A must own for Switch players that are fans of the series, not only will it look great in your collection but it will also tide you over for a few months until the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom releases in May. Link’s Awakening is a wonderful and vibrant remake of the classic Game Boy game that sees Link wash a shore on a strange island known as Koholint. Filled with classic Zelda dungeons, there are even some characters from the Mario world to be found here and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey$37 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Gardens Between $3.50 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SEGA eShop publisher sale from $2
- Portal Companion Collection $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blizzard/Activision eShop sale from $14
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
***PlayStation VR2 launch day has arrived!
***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Deep Silver and Friends Xbox sale up to 85% off
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War: Ragnarok $46 (Reg. $60)
- Digital, US only
- PlayStation PSN Double Discounts Sale
- PS Plus members can double the discount
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
