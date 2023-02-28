AMD’s latest 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 7700X CPU falls below $300 for the first time at $299

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Ryzen 7 7700X at $298.99 shipped with the code BTSCP2655 at checkout. Originally $449, Amazon now sells this CPU for $341. Today’s discount not only saves an additional $42 over what Amazon charges, but also marks a new all-time low as well as the first time that it’s dropped below $300. While AMD’s 7000X3D processors became available today, the Ryzen 7 7700X is still a very solid processor for your gaming setup. Packing eight cores and 17 threads of power, this processor also features PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support to let you leverage the latest technology in your PC build. In addition to the powerful processor, you’ll also get a code for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game to play on your new system with your purchase. Sound like something you’d be interested in? Check out our hands-on review then head below for additional details.

Of course, you could instead check out the previous-generation AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for something more budget-friendly at $140. Sure, it doesn’t have PCIe 5.0 support nor does it feature the same amount of processing power as the 7700X above. However, there’s built-in Radeon graphics so you can play games and use your system without a dedicated GPU. Learn more about the 5600G in our hands-on review.

Not ready to build your own PC? Well, Skytech’s Blaze 3.0 gaming desktop is perfect for your setup then. It packs an 11th Generation i7 processor as well as the RTX 3060 Ti all for $1,200. That’s $200 off the normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways to save on upgrading your setup.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU features:

This dominant gaming processor can deliver fast 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

8 Cores and 16 processing threads, based on AMD “Zen 4” architecture

5.4 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 80 MB cache, DDR5-5200 support

For the state-of-the-art Socket AM5 platform, can support PCIe 5.0 on select 600 Series motherboards

