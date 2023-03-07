8Bitdo’s latest magnetic Dual Xbox controller charging dock with ambient lighting drops to $38

Amazon is now offering the second notable deal on 8Bitdo’s latest Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers. Regularly $45, you can land one in black for $38.24 shipped. This is a solid 15% off the going rate and only the second discount we have tracked since release back in October of 2022. A quick browse through Amazon will yield loads of more affordable dual Xbox controller chargers, but not very many from a brand like 8Bitdo that deliver magnetic connectors and a see-through base with onboard ambient lighting. Compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers, it provides a magnetic docking connection while a quick tap of the center charging stack will adjust the brightness of the ambient glow in your game room (bright, medium, or dim in a cycle). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

A good example of the more affordable options we mentioned above is the PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox Series X|S. This one will charge a pair of Xbox controllers much the same for $25 Prime shipped. However, it clearly has a more dated design, there’s no lighting, and you certainly won’t be getting the see-through base.

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to dive into the ongoing Amazon low live on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller and these deals on the standard issue models from $44. You’ll also want to take a quick look at the epic Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox console designs Microsoft unleashed last week as well if you haven’t yet.

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers.

Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock.

LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.

Adjustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.

Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

