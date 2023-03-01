Microsoft unveils epic Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox consoles, Pram XL gaming seat, more

Xbox and Lucasfilm are teaming up on some new Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox gear. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are making a triumphant return for season 3 of the hit Disney TV series starting today and Xbox is looking to celebrate the occasion with some custom consoles, controllers, and more, as you can see above. This gear won’t be getting an official release on store shelves by the sounds of it, so you’ll want to head below for more details on how to add it to your collection.

New Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox gear

For starters, the new Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox gear consists of an Xbox Series X and a Series S console featuring painterly designs depicting both of the beloved characters. As you can see above, there is also a Grogu-themed wireless Xbox gamepad and a hoodie:

The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action. From exploring new worlds to battling fantastical creatures, Xbox and ‘The Mandalorian’ fans share a love of epic stories based in galaxies far, far away. In celebration of today’s highly anticipated release of Season 3 of the hit Star Wars series, Xbox and Lucasfilm are teaming up to give lucky gamers the chance to win their very own Mandalorian-inspired Xbox gear. Coinciding with the launch of Season 3, fans can enter a sweepstakes for a limited-edition, Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series S & X bundle featuring a custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie with a simple retweet of the official Xbox Twitter account. The sweepstakes will run from March 1 through May 11, and is open to fans globally.

You’ll definitely want to jump over the official Xbox Twitter account to give yourself a shot at scoring one (as detailed above), but there’s even more on the way by the sounds of it. Xbox and Lucasfilm also have what is being referred to as the Pram XL as well – a “fully operational gaming station where you can both game and stream the new season of ‘The Mandalorian’, now live on Disney+.” Described as “the greatest gaming seat in any galaxy,” it features massaging cushions, cupholders, LED lights, and holders for your controllers and headphones.

There doesn’t appear to be any pictures of the Pram XL available just yet, but here’s what you need to know about winning one:

The Pram XL sweepstakes runs from March 16 through May 11, to enter and for Official Rules (including free entry method), visit Microsoft Rewards.

We will update this post when more details arrive.

