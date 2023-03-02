VIZIO’s V-series VRR 50-inch AirPlay 2 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1 now down at $268

Walmart is now offering the VIZIO 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $268 shipped. Regularly $358 these days at Walmart, this is matching our previous mention with up to $90 in savings attached. For further comparison, you’ll find the 55-inch version in Amazon renewed condition selling for $380 shipped right now. If you’re not the type to require the latest and greatest or you’re just looking for something to land in the office, kitchen, or spare room, today’s deal is worth a look. Having said that, the V-series delivers well above its pay grade with Apple AirPlay 2, Variable Refresh Rate tech, a dedicated gaming mode with AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision, and HDR. You’ll also find three modern HDMI 2.1 ports in place here alongside eARC pass-through for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. Head below for more details.

When it comes to 50-inch 4K TVs with a feature set like today’s lead deal, there really aren’t very many options out there for less, especially from a brand as respected as VIZIO. We are, however, still tracking Best Buy’s AirPlay 2 50-inch model down at $260 shipped on Amazon. But for $8 in savings, I for one would go with the VIZIO model above.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, take a closer look at VIZIO’s 2022 model 75-inch VRR 4K Smart TV while it’s down at a new Amazon low of $949. But for latest models coming hot off the press for 2023, dive into our coverage of Sony’s brand new Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup that was unveiled just yesterday with QD-LED and mini-LED models, among several others.

VIZIO 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV features:

Escape into awesome entertainment with the VIZIO V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV. With epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning, V-Series provides crystal-clear and sharp picture quality. The next-gen speed and power of the VIZIO IQ Active processor brings astonishing detail and vibrancy to your viewing experience. Take your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming engine which enables sub 10ms input lag, 4K 48-60 fps Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Game Mode, and a newly added gaming menu. Stream it all with the award-winning SmartCast platform loaded with the best selection of built-in apps including WatchFree+ that lets you enjoy free access to live TV and hundreds of free channels right out of the box.

