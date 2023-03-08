Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Northgard, Scanner Pro, and more

Wednesday morning is here and we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to take a look at. Just be sure you also check out the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 price drop we spotted this morning as well as these iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mounts and the new all-time low on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro while you’re at it. As for the apps, discounted titles include Streets of Rage 4, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Northgard, iWriter Pro, Scanner Pro, and more. Head below or a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro – OCR Text Scanner: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SpaceFields: $6 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Johnny Bonasera 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Johnny Bonasera 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Silenz: $13 (Reg. $17)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $38, PSN Retro and Remasters from $2, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Car Mechanic Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $25)

Mac: PDFOptim – The PDF Compressor: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!