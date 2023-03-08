Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $38, PSN Retro and Remasters from $2, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As the Mario Day 2023 deals roll on, today we have Mario Party Superstars in Nintendo Switch down at $39.99 in both physical and digital form at Amazon and Walmart. Target RedCard holders can score it for 5% less at $37.99 shipped. This is the latest entry in the Mario Party series and it really doesn’t go on sale quite as often as the rest of the first-party Switch games. This is the second-lowest total we have seen since release on Amazon and the best we can find. It features over 100 mini games and five classic game boards from the Nintendo 64 version and just about everything can be enjoyed solo as well as with both online and local multiplayer. Get a closer look as part of our announcement coverage right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered now in-stock at $40
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
