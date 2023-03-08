Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $38, PSN Retro and Remasters from $2, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As the Mario Day 2023 deals roll on, today we have Mario Party Superstars in Nintendo Switch down at $39.99 in both physical and digital form at Amazon and Walmart. Target RedCard holders can score it for 5% less at $37.99 shipped. This is the latest entry in the Mario Party series and it really doesn’t go on sale quite as often as the rest of the first-party Switch games. This is the second-lowest total we have seen since release on Amazon and the best we can find. It features over 100 mini games and five classic game boards from the Nintendo 64 version and just about everything can be enjoyed solo as well as with both online and local multiplayer. Get a closer look as part of our announcement coverage right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

