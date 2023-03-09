Govee’s Bluetooth smart LED lightstrip syncs to your music at 30% off, now $12.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 16.4-foot RGB Bluetooth LED Lightstrip for $12.59 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its typical price of $18 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers 30% in savings and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to be versatile, this LED strip allows you to control the lights from your smartphone over Bluetooth, a remote, or on the control box. This allows you to really dial in the aesthetic that the lightstrip sets, and even lets you leverage the built-in microphone for letting the LEDs dance to your music. There’s also pre-applied adhesive to make mounting these strips easier. Keep reading for more.

Though the kit above does include some cable ties, clamps, and adhesive to secure the strip to your home, we recommend picking up this 100-piece mounting bracket kit for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. I used this very kit to mount the LED strips in my parents kitchen and they worked fantastically, and they should work just as well outside since it’s a physical mount instead of adhesive. You’ll find the brackets plus screws in the kit, and 100 should be more than enough to get the job done, no matter how big or small.

Don’t forget that you can check out the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip that’s on sale for $66 right now. Down from $130, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your connected setup.

Triple the Control: Take control of your LED strip lights with the Govee Home app, the remote, or the control box. With a stable led strips bluetooth connection, you can change colors, power the lights on/off, or adjust brightness within a 10m/32.8ft control range.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, sensitive mic allows you to sync the led lights to your preferred music. Jazz your weekend party up with rgb led strip lights that dance to the rhythm of any song.

Customize Your Lighting: With the DIY mode, via the Govee Home app, you can personalize led light effects to your liking. Choose from 16 million colors and reinvent your bedroom, kitchen, and living room decoration with ease.

Multiple Scene Options: The RGB led strip lights feature 64 scene modes, easily transforming your space to match your mood, indoor activities. Select dating mode to create an atmosphere for your dinners or film mode when enjoying a movie night.

Setup in Seconds: Simply attach the led lights for bedroom to a clean, dry surface using the adhesive. For extra security, use the provided support clips. You can also trim the led strip lights to fit your specific design. (Note: 4-pin connectors not included).

Exquisite Home Decor: A fascinating display of colors will appear on the smart LED strip lights, which elevates your room decor aesthetic and suitable for Easter gift.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!