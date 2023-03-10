Levi’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance items

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
30% off + 40% off

The Levi’s Friends and Family Sale Event offers 30% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance items. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $69 and originally priced at $98. The classic straight leg will be in style for years to come and the non-stretch fabric was designed to stay in place. It has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled and the five pocket design also allows you to store essentials, such as your wallet. This style is available in ten color options and with over 230 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
