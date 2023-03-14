Rare discount delivers new all-time low on official Apple Watch 45mm Milanese Loop band at $81

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch 45mm Milanese Loop Band for $81.05 shipped in Graphite. Typically fetching $99, you’re looking at as rare of a discount as they come. This $18 price cut lands as the very first we’ve seen on the refreshed 45mm stylings and as the first we’ve seen across any version in months. Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra wearables and more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

While our Apple guide is chock-full of savings across the entire lineup of Macs, iPads, and other gadgets, the real spotlight here should be shone on Apple Watch Series 8. With all-time lows returning just ahead of spring and in time for all of those upcoming workouts, the savings start at $329 while delivering $70 markdowns across the board. Not to mention a match of the all-time low on Apple Watch Ultra at $730.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional physical vapor deposition (PVD) layer gives the graphite stainless steel its distinctive finish.

