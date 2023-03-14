Glorious Model O 2 Wireless review: Is the price increase worth it? [Video]

The Model O Wireless from Glorious was one of my favorite mice when we reviewed it in December 2020. Today, Glorious is launching the next-generation Model O 2 wired and wireless. As with many products these days, the new model means new updates and a higher starting price as well. Are the updates worth the $100 price tag? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Overview

While Glorious also has a wired version, we’ll be focusing on the wireless variant in this video. Like the other non-pro mice from Glorious, it’s available in black or white.

Glorious has simply taken what works well with the original Model O and updated the mouse. One new upgrade is the addition of a Bluetooth wireless mode. Otherwise, the Model O 2 Wireless uses a new BAMF 2.0 sensor as well as redesigned buttons that are rated to 80M clicks.

The Model O 2 wired version comes in at $65 and weighs 59g.

Glorious Model O 2 Wireless: Design

Design-wise, the Model O 2 Wireless is overall very similar to the older generation, but it does have some key updates.

The dimensions are nearly identical – Glorious wanted to retain the popular ambidextrous design. Comparing the two generations directly, it appears that the new gen is slightly shorter in overall length but could also be the new switch design.

The biggest design updates are noticeable from the top of the mouse. The mouse one and three buttons have been redesigned to be more narrow at the top rather than stretching all of the way to the RGB stripes on the older version. The honeycomb shell also looks slightly different. With small holes and no holes on the mouse buttons.

Glorious also states that it has increased the structural strength of the mouse while keeping it lightweight at 69g. So far in my testing, it feels solid.

On the bottom, the skates look identical to the older generation and even to the Model O Pro. Glorious does still offer the G-Floats which are made from a polished ceramic compound that is available for $15.

The Odin logo has also been removed from the left side of the mouse. Instead, there is a small text logo on the right that says “Glorious | Model O 2.”

Glorious Model O 2 Wireless: Video

In use

I’ve been maining the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro recently, which is a lightweight ergonomic mouse, but it was easy for me to make the transition over to the Model O 2 Wireless. Granted, I’ve only had it for about two weeks prior to this launch, but so far it has felt very natural to use for gaming on Battlefield 2042.

Of course, I would love for it to be even lighter considering the 55g weight of the limited-edition Model O Pro.

The mouse clicks feel sharp with great tactility. Compared to the last gen, the Model O 2 Wireless click feels slightly heavier but sounds very similar.

1st gen on left, 2nd gen on right

The side buttons are slightly mushier than the older generation and don’t offer the same satisfying tactile feel or click.

When it comes to the BAMF 2.0 sensor, the Model O 2 Wireless goes up to 26K DPI and has a higher max tracking speed at 650 IPS. I don’t have a way to test input lag performance, so hopefully, we get some numbers from reviewers like Optimum Tech to see how it stacks up against the competition.

It feels like there is a little bit more pre-travel on the mouse one and two buttons than what is present in the first generation. Additionally, there is more wiggle on the mouse buttons when pressed down and moved left and right.

The scroll wheel feels largely the same, though it has a different ridge pattern. There also isn’t any RGB on the Model O 2 Wireless.

From left to right: Model O Wireless, Model O 2 Wireless

Glorious Model O 2 Wireless: Lighting

One feature that Glorious chose to hold on to was the RGB lighting. The strips along the side are very similar to the first gen but more light is visible from inside the shell.

Glorious Model O 2 Wireless: Battery life

Another massive upgrade is battery life. On Bluetooth Model O 2 Wireless can last up to 210 hours. On 2.4GHz mode, it can get up to 110 hours. Both of those numbers are from Glorious with RGB turned off.

Turning the RGB up definitely affects battery life as I haven’t gotten those battery life numbers. I don’t have an exact number, but I’ve had to recharge at least once in the two weeks I’ve been testing it, and I haven’t used it for over 200 hours.

From left to right: 1st gen Model O Wireless, 2nd gen, and Model O Pro

Pricing and other options

While it may not be too surprising given the rising price of everything these days, it is still unfortunate that the cost of the Model O 2 Wireless went up $20 to $100 from the $80 MSRP of the older generation.

At $80 the older Model O Wireless felt like a great pick for an affordable lightweight gaming mouse. At $100, the Model O 2 Wireless is a harder sell to me. It does feel improved over the older model, and the addition of Bluetooth and longer battery life are great upgrades. But considering the landscape of mice these days, it loses the appeal of a more “budget-friendly” lightweight wireless gaming mouse.

Of course, the wired variant is much more affordable and lighter weight coming in at $65 and 59g. And the 0 2 Wireless is still more affordable than the new “Pro” mice from Razer – the $150 Viper V2 Pro and Deathadder V3 Pro. Those Razer mice feel and perform like more premium mice, though, with top-tier hardware.

That’s the “Pro” price

If you remember, Glorious did a group buy of a Model O Pro back last year, which was also priced at $100, was lighter weight at just 55g, and had a solid shell, which was an often requested feature.

Granted, maybe the O Pro wasn’t worthy of the name considering the QC issues, and lack of any real hardware upgrades but considering that they could get a solid shell with a lightweight 55g weight, and it was priced at $100, the Model O 2 Wireless $100 price tag is surprising and a confusing to me. What does that mean for any pro mice going forward?

9to5Toys’ Take

Now, I’m not saying that the Glorious Model O 2 Wireless is a bad mouse – quite the opposite, I think it is a nice upgrade and update over the first generation and I recommended that mouse often. But, the $20 price increase does make it a harder recommendation and moves it further from that lightweight budget-friendly wireless gaming mouse. The market gets much more cluttered as the price point hits triple digits.

