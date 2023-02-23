Sony’s State of Play showcase starts now! New PS5 games, Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more

It’s time for some new PS5 games and more of what’s on the way for the just-released PS VR2. It has been a busy week in the world of PlayStation to say the least, but we aren’t finished just yet. PlayStation VR 2 finally released this week, the new DualSense Edge pro controller is now live at Amazon and other retailers (here’s our hands-on review), and the next State of Play starts right now (4 p.m. ET) featuring new PS5 games, PS VR2 titles, and more. Head below to follow along.

State of Play – New PS5 games, Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more

While many folks were likely hoping to hear more about Spider-Man 2, which is confirmed for release later this year, and we may indeed get a sneak peek, Sony didn’t mention it when today’s State of Play was announced.

Those honors go to some new PS VR2 titles, third-party reveals, and an in-depth look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – the latest game from world famous Arkham series developers Rocksteady and set for release in late May of this year.

See more State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

That will bring the total PlayStation VR2 game list up to 45 and we should be getting a complete deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, by the sounds of it, but it’s that mention of “hot indie and third-party reveals” that has us most intrigued. That could essentiality mean anything, but here’s to hoping we get at least one major reveal in the AAA space.

Nonetheless, the speculation ends now as Sony is set to take the stage for its February State of Play event any minute. Stay tuned below for all of the new PS5 games, upcoming PS VR2 releases, and more. We will update this post with all of the full resolution footage ASAP.

Updating…

New PS VR2 games

First up, is the five new games all coming to PS VR2 this year:

The Foglands

Green Hell VR

Synapse

Journey to Foundation – fall 2023

Before Your Eyes – March 10, 2023

Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Witness and its newest disciple are here. Begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew. With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.

Tchia

Tchia releases into the PlayStation Plus game catalogue on March 21, 2023

Get ready for a vibrant tropical journey with Tchia, launching on March 21, 2023! In this open-world sandbox adventure, you will take on the oppressive rule of Meavora on an archipelago inspired by New Caledonia, all in an effort to rescue your father. This emotional coming of age tale will be available on PS4 and PS5, and will also be offered as a Day 1 release with PS+ Extra.

Humanity

You are humanity’s last hope. Good thing you just woke up as a Shiba Inu! A unique blend of devious puzzle-solving and platformer-action mechanics, HUMANITY’s ever-changing and eclectic gameplay experience will have you lead a horde of ever-forward-marching people into the light. Place commands to direct the masses to turn, jump, push, float, climb (and more!) to salvation. Venture through a robust, 90-level narrative-driven story mode filled with mind-bending challenges, bosses, and a wide array of optional cosmetic unlockables. There’s more! Dream up an obstacle course to put the humans through the wringer, or try your hand at crafting a puzzle to challenge others and share it with the world! HUMANITY is coming to PS5, PS VR2 (optional), PS4, and PS VR (optional) in May 2023.

Goodbye Volcano High – Story, Gameplay & Release Date | PS5 & PS4 Games

Just Fang’s luck: they finally figure out what they want out of life, and now the world’s about to explode. Ok. So the world’s ending—do you tell your crush your feelings? Fix your messed-up family dynamic? Write the best song ever ever ever?? Try to do it all? Goodbye Volcano High: a hybrid cinematic narrative/rhythm game/coming of age/interactive movie experience. Call it whatever you want, just wishlist on PSN right now!

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – Announcement Trailer

The next exciting entry in the STORM series, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Naruto’s anime debut, releases 2023! The game features new playable characters in addition to the 124 ninjas from past series! Plus, it connects key moments from the first four STORM entries into one game for the first time.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 31, 2023. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG set in the Forgotten Realms. Gather your party and return to Baldur’s Gate in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.

Wayfinder – Official Gameplay Reveal | PS5 & PS4 Games

Become a Wayfinder, and unlock their powers as you choose your path and playstyle while pushing back a hostile force that has overtaken your world. Directly shape and customize the adventures you go on with friends, because Wayfinders are stronger together.

Resident Evil 4 – 3rd Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Resident Evil 4 coming to PlayStation 5 on March 24, 2023. Release Date: March 24, 2023 Supported Platforms: PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4

Street Fighter 6 – Zangief, Lily and Cammy

Make way for the return of fan favorites Zangief and Cammy in Street Fighter 6 along with the exuberant newcomer Lily. The bear, bird, and bee round out the diverse 18-character launch roster when Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023!

