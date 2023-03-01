Sony links up with LeBron James for new custom PS5 console cover and DualSense controller

Sony has now taken to its official blog to announce its new LeBron James PlayStation accessories. With four championships on the shelf and after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron is now linking up with PlayStation once again for some specially-designed PS5 accessories. As part of the PlayStation Playmakers program, today Sony is announcing “a limited edition PlayStation 5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller collaboratively designed with PlayStation Playmaker, sports icon, philanthropist, entrepreneur (and part-time God of War), LeBron James.” Head below for a closer look and more details.

Custom LeBron James PlayStation accessories on the way!

As the “first-ever collaborator to design limited-edition PlayStation products,” Sony has worked alongside LeBron to deliver a personalized look and feel to specially-designed PS5 accessories in the form of a custom painted PS5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller. While James certainly didn’t hand-paint the gear himself, the designs and messages found on them deliver “personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful throughout his journey,” according to today’s release details.

Here’s what LeBron had to say about the collaboration:

It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.

These LeBron James PlayStation accessories will go up for pre-order later this year exclusively through direct.playstation.com in “select markets.” You can take a closer 3D look at the controller right here on the official site and catch a glimpse of the PS5 console cover below:

