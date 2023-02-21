PlayStation VR2 launch day has arrived! Release window game list, details, and more

PlayStation VR2 launch day has finally arrived! The latest iteration of PlayStation’s VR system is officially launching worldwide today. It has been a long time coming for Sony’s next-generation PS VR2 system. After being officially unveiled almost two years ago now for the first time, we got our first look at the headset in February 2022 and now, exactly one year later, PlayStation VR2 has finally landed. Head below for more details.

PlayStation VR2 launch day!

Early reviews paint a mostly positive picture for Sony’s next-gen virtual reality visor setup and, for those of you waiting for some user feedback before dropping your $550 or more down on one, release day is here.

Pre-orders for the system were only available directly from Sony and we are expecting much of the same for anyone looking to land one on launch day here. There is still a chance we see units go live at Amazon and elsewhere, but judging by the way Sony is selling the DualSense Edge pro controller – they were only available direct for this first four months of availability and are scheduled to hit retail tomorrow – it might be a while before PS VR2 will go live elsewhere.

Some of the latest announcements, details, and footage we have featured for the machine might also help your purchase decision. The details in this chart comparing the second-generation machine with the original might factor in as well as some of the reading material and video footage listed below:

Sony also just updated the PS VR2 launch window game list yesterday. Alongside confirmed heavy hitter titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village, it has now increased the list to 40 games with even more set to get announced during Thursday’s State of Play showcase this week.

PlayStation VR2 launch window game list:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Drums Rock (Garage 51)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)

Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

We highly recommend browsing through Sony’s extensive PlayStation VR2 FAQ for in depth details on everything from usability and specs to the feature set and more, but some of the more basic questions we have been experiencing have also been addressed down below:

Where can I buy PlayStation VR2? For the initial pre-order phase, Sony has stated that early orders will only be available through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com for players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. And, while it will likely land at retail eventually, that appears to be the case moving forward as far as we know at this time. What is the PlayStation VR2 release date? PlayStation VR2 releases February 22, 2023. Do you need a PS5 for PS VR2? The PS VR2 is not a standalone system. It requires a PlayStation 5 console. In total, you will need need a disc or digital version of a PS VR2-compatible game, the PS VR2 headset, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, and a PS5 console. Does PlayStation VR2 work with PS4? No. PS VR2 is specifically designed to work alongside a PS5 console only. What games are on PS VR2? Please refer to the list above. There are currently 40 confirmed titles with at least four more on the way later this week, and likely even more than that in the future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!