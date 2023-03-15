Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Monarchia, Football Manager, MIYAMOTO, more

We are now mid-way through the work week and it is now time to gather up all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning’s software offers are joined by deals on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros as well as upgraded configurations of its M1 MacBook Air and ongoing deals on the latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Monarchia, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, Monthly Dystopia, Chicken Police, MIYAMOTO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Blur Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monarchia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MIYAMOTO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Origami Gifts Made Easy: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Road Conditions – California: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense : The Gate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Osmos for iPad: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ProMovie Recorder +: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Monarchia:

You’re the only one who can rule in the monarchy! As long as you are on the throne, everyone will have their wishes, each election will affect another power of your empire. You have to keep the balance, so you don’t lose the throne. You will need to make decisions to protect your land with your throne. With simplified versions of true war tactics in history such as the conquest of Constantinople, the Battle of Thermopia, the Battle of Nigbolu, the Battle of Deligrad, and the siege of Alaşehir, you will make the conquests as commander.

