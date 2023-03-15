Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $20, PSN Games Under $20 sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Sony has now kicked off a new Essentials Sale via PSN with nearly 400 titles marked down including Sonic, the latest Need for Speed, Call of Duty, Sekiro, and much more. One standout here is the fantastic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $19.99 in digital form. Regularly $25 on PSN and $35 in physical form via Amazon, this is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. The beat em’ up experts at publisher/developer Dotemu unveiled this one back in March of 2022 before we went hands-on with the Switch version (and loved just about every second of it). It is a an all-new story and game heavily inspired by the retro TMNT games like the beloved Turtles in Time. “Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities.” And remember, Netflix members can play this one for FREE on iOS and Android. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja – T-Rex Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $400
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Raccoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. RE2 and RE3 remakes
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Space remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
