Sennheiser Momentum ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds on sale from $170 lows

Amazon today is now discounting a selection of Sennheiser’s latest headphones and true wireless earbuds. Amongst some flagship and more entry-level offerings alike, shipping is free across the board. But of all the discounts, our favorites are on some of the headphones I’ve been daily driving for the past month. The new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones normally sell for $350, but are now down to $269.95. This is the best price we’ve ever seen at $80 off, clocking in at $20 below our previous mention from back in January. It’s only the second chance to save this year, too, making that all-time low just a bit more enticing.

Refreshing the design of its flagship over-ear headphones from previous iterations, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

Having made our list of 2022’s best headphones, the savings today also continue over to the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds. Delivering everything you’d expect a pair of the brand’s true wireless earbuds to, these new releases put audio fidelity and premium aesthetics at the forefront of the experience, which you can read all about in our recent hands-on review. These are also on sale for the best price yet, dropping down to $169.95 courtesy of Amazon. That delivers a new all-time low at $80 off the usual $250 price tag with $20 in extra savings from our last sale. We just deemed these some of our favorite earbuds on the market, which take on all of the usual Sennheiser sound without the bulkier form-factor of the over-ears above.

As far as other headphones go, this week is now underway and putting some of the Android ecosystem’s latest releases in the spotlight. This morning saw Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro land at $150 thanks to a spring sale, delivering $50 in savings to go alongside a price cut on the even more affordable A-Series buds at $79. Not to mention, everything else on sale in our headphones guide right now, too.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range sets the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering superior sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Listen your way thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Calls also sound more natural thanks to an advanced digital beamforming microphone system with automatic wind noise suppression.

