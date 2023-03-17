LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs are now $200 off the going rates from $1,597

Justin Kahn -
$200 off $1,597
LG 48-inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the unique LG Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV. You can land the 48-inch model for $1,596.99 and the larger 55-inch model at $1,796.99 shipped. Regularly $1,799 and $2,000 directly from LG, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. While we did wee the smaller model drop down to the $1,500 range once, today’s deals are among the best prices we have tracked and matching the deepest deals we have seen in several months otherwise. While certainly not the most universal of designs, this 4K smart gallery-style display carries a series of unique features that can come in handy both at home, in the office, and when collaborating with others. It carries a 120Hz display with textile finish that wraps around the back of the display alongside a useful media shelf to neatly stow cables, streaming boxes, controllers, and whatever else might have otherwise cluttered the vibe here. You’ll even find cable ports down through the legs to guide cables in a neat and tidy fashion – otherwise, the included wall mount will certainly come in handy. Head below for more details. 

Clearly not everyone is going to want to drop that kind of cash on such a niche and unique TV experience, but you might be able to leverage the discount we are tracking Amazon’s Echo Show smart display instead. It carries Fire TV streaming action alongside acting as a central hub for your smart home gear, and makes for a notable digital device for collaborating with others on projects and the like. The best price of the year is now live and waiting for you right here

Joining this deal on Amazon’s latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV and Walmart’s super affordable 50-inch 4K smart model, we also just recently spotted a series of price drops on Sony’s PS5-enhanced TVs. Starting from $448 and ranging up to the larger OLED variants with as much as $700 in savings, there are some Amazon all-time lows and otherwise sizable price drops to browse through in our previous roundup

LG OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV features:

  • Designed to be both decorative and functional with rounded edges and a textile finish, this unique OLED TV instantly adds style to any room. Display gorgeous pieces of digital artwork on rotation to make any room an art gallery
  • Say goodbye to messy cables and accessories with a media shelf behind the display that gives the OLED TV a sleek, minimalist look
  • Experience amazing, beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors, now even brighter*, thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels
  • Engineered exclusively for LG, the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality

