ECOVACS’ smart all-in-one T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop cleans itself and your home at $450 off

Today we are taking a closer look at the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop cleaning system. One of the latest from a brand that has been automating home cleaning responsibilities for years now, the T10 OMNI leverages the most useful technology from the ECOVACS X1 model into a more affordable package to deliver a truly hands-off cleaning experience to your living space for less. And now, with spring cleaning season on the horizon, ECOVACS is offering DEEBOT T10 OMNI alongside its “One-for-All” cleaning setup, auto emptying, hot air mop drying, voice command support, and TrueMapping 2.0 tech with a massive discount and a series of extras thrown in for good measure. Head below for a closer look.

Intelligent 4-stage cleaning and mopping

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI leverages a 4-stage cleaning system with both vacuuming and mopping built into the same unit. There are dual-sided brushes for detailing and the main floating brush joined by an innovative brushless motor, snail-shell fan design, and glass fiber fan blades to provide 5,000Pa of suction power on the vacuum side of things. And when it comes to leaving the floors sparkling clean, the OZMO Turbo 2.0™ dual mop rotating system will follow along after the floors have been swept up.

TrueMapping 2.0 and AI navigation

All of this is made possible via T10’s TrueMapping 2.0 – the same tech used in self-driving cars. ECOVACS leverages a combination of onboard LIDAR tech and dToF sensors alongside AIVI 3.0 technology – an advanced visual recognition and powerful AI processor – to provide a faster, more intelligent, and customizable automated cleaning experience.

T10 accurately scans your home environment and generate the most efficient cleaning paths. The new Quick Mapping creates a map of your home in minutes, so you can immediately customize the T10 OMNI’s cleaning routine by labelling rooms, setting specific commands, and more.

Onboard two-way Starlight video cam

The built-in Starlight camera not only aids in the smart navigation process by identifying common indoor obstacles and helping the unit avoid collisions, entanglements, and disruptions, but it also allows for two-way video calling and monitoring of your home:

Starlight Camera allows you to view your home in real-time, enabling two-way video calls to check on family members and pets.

With a powerful voice database and voice recognition technology, the industry-leading YIKO AI voice assistant instantly recognizes your voice and lets you give cleaning commands or change settings.

Let the OMNI Station do the work for you

Cleary ECOVACS has built the DEEBOT T10 to provide a seamless automatic cleaning and vacuuming experience, but it also takes it a step or two further than that with its all-in-one OMNI Station. Designed to keep your robot vacuum as clean as it is keeping your home, it provides a whole lot more than the already particularly convenient 60 days of auto emptying.

The OMNI Station’s 3L disposable dust bag can hold up to two months of dirt and debris before you need to lift a finger, but it also cleans and dries the mops and helps to maintain the system as a whole. It effectively works like this: DEEBOT T10 cleans and mops your house, returns to the station to charge itself up and empty the contents into the dust bin. Then, the OMNI station will wash the mop pads and dry them off in two hours to avoid odors and bacteria growth overtime.

Cleaning and maintaining the robot vacuums, especially the models with built-in mops can be just as much work as cleaning the floors yourself if you ask me. But the T10 OMNI system takes care of just about all of that for you.

Save hundreds on the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop system

Best of all, ECOVACS is offering a sizable $300 price drop to help with the spring cleaning and to keep those floors good as new all year round. Regularly $1,200, you can land the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop for $899.99 shipped with some bonus free accessories for the first 300 customers worth a total of $150 (just add it to your cart on the Amazon page), including a buddy kit, extra mopping pad, and dustbag. Everything jumps back to the full $1,200 on the extra accessories will be no more come March 30, 2023.

