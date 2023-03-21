Score a Nintendo Switch OLED console at $298 Prime shipped (Open box, Reg. $350)

Update: The standard model Switch console is on sale in open-box condition today at Woot with the neon red and blue Joy-Con at $246.99 shipped (Reg. $300 new).

Woot is now offering offering Nintendo Switch OLED Model consoles at $297.88 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $350 and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find on a new condition machine. Just note, while not refurbished this is an open-box model with a 30-day Woot warranty (details below). While we did see deals on the OLED model ahead of the holidays last year, alongside a couple notable offers in 2023, straight up price drops still don’t really come around all that often and this is one of the best. So if you’re still looking to lock one of Nintendo’s latest home consoles in, now’s a solid chance to do so. Get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review and more details below.

The Nintendo Switch OLED delivers Nintendo’s best display yet alongside upgraded audio with the enhanced speakers and refreshed docking experience. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the OLED Switch in our hands-on review right here.

Then check out more of the latest deals and most interesting announcements from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

More details on Woot open-box Switch OLED listings:

The units in this sale are being sold as open box condition. That means that they have been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested good customer return or having damaged packaging. Some non-essential items may be missing from the box. The unit may not be shipped in retail packaging. That is the reason for the reduced sale price and the reduced warranty.

Nintendo Switch OLED Edition features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

