Official Super Mario Bros. Movie action figure and collectible deals arrive from $13, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonnintendoJAKKS Pacific
New lows From $13
Super Mario Bros. Movie toy deals

The Super Mario Bros. Movie toy deals have arrived! Nintendo’s Mario movie releases next month and the playsets that launched in mid-February are now seeing some solid price drops. Alongside some of the actual action figures below, Amazon is now offering the The Super Mario Bros. Movie Van Playset with 1.25-inch Mini Mario Figure for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is also matched at Target with additional shipping fees, but RedCard holders can score it for $13.29 shipped. Regularly $20, this is at least 30% off the going rate, delivering both the first price drop and a new all-time low. This is the Mario Bros. plumbing van straight from the movie with spinning wheels, but there’s more to it than that. You can essentially unfold the van itself to reveal a 1.25-inch Mario figure and some small scale elements from the film including an “underground sewer pipe, Mushroom Kingdom details, and the Dark lands.” Head below for more Super Mario Bros. Movie toy deals. 

Super Mario Bros. Movie toy deals!

Be sure to swing by our launch overage of the official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys. The collection actually goes beyond the Super Mario Bros. Movie toy deals you see on sale here today to include a 7-inch fire breathing Bowser, Mario Kart figures, some plushies, and even more

Alongside the Super Mario Bros. Movie toy deals above, you might also want to check out some of the Amazon pre-order offers on the official story and activity books for the film as well. While you won’t find price drops on all of them, with the Amazon “Pre-order Price Guarantee” you’ll pay the lowest price they drop to before release anyway. 

And to prime yourself for next month’s release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie itself, dive into our coverage of the official trailers and clips Nintendo has trickled out thus far below (just be sure to scope out the must-see real-life Mario boots too):

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

nintendo

JAKKS Pacific

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations on sale ...
Panasonic’s popular nose, ear, facial trimmer wit...
OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M2 Ma...
Best price ever now live on the MagSafe PopSockets grip...
Instant’s Dual Pod Plus brews K-Cups, Nespresso p...
Monitor temperature, VOCs, more in HomeKit with the Thr...
Lexar and SanDisk 1TB metal flash drives now on sale fr...
JBL’s lava lamp-inspired Pulse 4 Bluetooth speake...
Load more...
Show More Comments