Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

New Game Boy Switch Online titles have arrived. After finally introducing the Game Boy and Game Boy Advanced libraries to its Switch Online membership during the last full-on Nintendo Direct event (not the Super Mario Bros. movie event from last week), Nintendo has now already added some new titles to the mix. Earlier this month it brought 2002’s Metroid Fusion to the Game Boy Advanced lineup, and now it’s time for some upgrades to the base Game Boy library, alongside a couple new titles for the Super NES and NES collections. Head below for more details on the new Game Boy Switch Online titles and more.

New Game Boy Switch Online titles and more

Nintendo recently took to its official Twitter page and YouTube channel to announce the latest additions to its Switch Online game library.

While the last few major updates were all limited to the more expensive Expansion Pack tier (including the aforementioned Metroid Fusion), which includes the Game Boy Advanced, SEGA Genesis, and N64 game collections, this time around Nintendo is bolstering its $20 base tier membership with four new titles for folks that haven’t upgraded:

See more Four classic #GameBoy, #SuperNES, and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Kirby’s Dream Land 2

☑️ BurgerTime Deluxe



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ SIDE POCKET



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ XEVIOUS pic.twitter.com/zu9RaXEtAF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2023

As for the new Game Boy Switch Online titles, the already available Kirby’s Dream Land will be joined by Kirby’s Dream Land 2 as players attempt to to save the day on the Rainbow Islands alongside BurgerTime Deluxe.

As for the latest additions to the home entertainment system collections, players can “run the table in SIDE POCKET on the Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online library and scroll a roll in XEVIOUS on the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library.”

Get a closer look in the March 2023 updates trailer below:

Save the day on the Rainbow Islands in Kirby’s Dream Land™ 2 and feast on arcade action in BurgerTime Deluxe, both of which are joining the Game Boy™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection! Plus, run the table in SIDE POCKET on the Super NES™ – Nintendo Switch Online library and scroll your roll in XEVIOUS on the NES™ – Nintendo Switch Online library. All four of these titles are available for Nintendo Switch Online members to play … today!

