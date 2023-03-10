Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

The official Mario Day Switch console bundle was announced last week and is scheduled to go live today. This year’s hardware bundle is officially known as the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle and will go live at various retailers today for $300 shipped. It includes the all-red Joy-Con controllers alongside your choice of one free Mario game download (Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe) as well as a sticker pack from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. This, unfortunately, is not the newer OLED model console, but rather the latest-generation standard model, but is also a more affordable proposition for folks still looking to grab a console because of it. Head below for more details.

Mario Day Switch console bundle

Mario Day 2023 is now in full swing with deep deals on first-party physical Switch games, loads of eShop digital deals, officially licensed collectibles, and more – all of which are detailed in our master Mario Day 2023 deal hub. But this year, Nintendo is also serving up a console bundle and it is now going live at select retailers (we suspect Walmart at $299 and Best Buy at $300 will be first here, but there’s no way to know for sure).

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Console Bundle $300 Amazon Walmart GameStop Best Buy Target



Switch Mario Choose One Console Bundle features:

This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, Red Joy-Con controllers, a Choose One Full Game Download Insert with your choice of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey and official Sticker Sheets from The Super Mario Bros. Movie! Nintendo Switch comes with two Joy-Con controllers that can each act as a standalone controller with an analog stick, a full complement of face and shoulder buttons, built in motion-sensing technology and HD Rumble. They can be inserted into a Joy-Con grip accessory to be used like a traditional controller, held comfortably in each hand for independent left and right motion controls, or shared between two players for instant multiplayer gaming in front of the TV or out on the go.

