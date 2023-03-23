Pelican’s Protector AirTag holder with a stainless steel carabiner now nearly half off at $11

Joining the first price drop of the year on Apple’s item trackers, Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Pelican Protector AirTag Holder at $10.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $20, this model typically bounces back and forth between roughly $16 and full price with today’s deal knocking an extra $5 off that. This is also slightly below the previous offer we were tracking at just $11. This model is described as a “heavy-duty” case with “precise cut-outs, seamless fitting, and a front open design to display personalized engravings.” Made of what the brand refers to as shock-absorbing materials, it comes with a stainless steel carabiner clip so you can easily affix the tracker to bags, jackets, luggage, or whatever else. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the more recognizable brands or just don’t need something all that robust, there’s plenty of cash to be saved with something like this 4-pack from SUPFINE on Amazon. You can land four of the brand’s keychain-style cases at just over $11 Prime shipped right now. But if you just need one, this Belkin holder with strap is going for under $10 at the moment.

Then dive into our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there and more of the latest models below:

Pelican Protector AirTag Holder features:

Heavy-Duty AirTag Case: The Pelican case for Apple AirTag is professionally designed with precise cut-outs, seamless fitting, and a front open design to display personalized engravings on your AirTag; Durable, lightweight, and ultra-sleek design protects AirTags well without adding any extra bulk

Premium Quality Materials: This Airtag holder is made of impact-absorbing materials to protect your Apple AirTag from impacts and shocks; Precisely molded design prevents the dust from entering or scratching the body of your AirTag, so your device remains newer for longer

Stainless Steel Carabiner Clip: This AirTag keychain case is designed with a heavy-duty carabiner clip, which can be easily attached or detached and it allows you to secure your AirTag onto keys, bags, purses, backpacks, luggage, or anything else you want to track from your iPhone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!