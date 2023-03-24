Today’s best game deals: Day 1 Resident Evil 4 remake deals from $54, Mario Kart 8 $38, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. The long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4 has finally arrived and we are already seeing notable price drops. Newegg is now offering a launch day price drop on the standard and Deluxe Xbox versions of the game at $53.99 and $62.99 in digital form using code RE4XP at checkout. Regularly $60 and $70, these are the lowest prices we have tracked yet, pre-orders included. The PlayStation version and the physical copies at Amazon are at full price, as expected considering it just released earlier this morning. Following quite successful remakes of RE 2 and 3, Capcom has now re-released arguably the best title in the series with the fourth entry (although there’s no denying the importance of the original here). The game has been reworked inside of Capcom’s RE Engine “to deliver realistic visuals and additional narrative depth to the iconic story” alongside modernized navigational controls, visuals, and more. “Engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Wii U and 3DS eShop titles up to 92% off
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 digital on Switch $8 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch$30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 70% off
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights Standard Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!