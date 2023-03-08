Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more

The Starfield release date has finally been announced and we can expect a full-on showcase for the game in just a few month’s time now. But today, the folks at Bethesda have released a “Starfield: Official Launch Date Announcement” to keep eager fans on their toes and to give folks a little something to look forward to before the #StarfieldDirect event on Sunday, June 11. Head below for more details.

Bethesda took to its official channels to dish up the official Starfield release date. Get your rocket packs fueled up folks, the game is now officially set for release on September 6, 2023.

Get ready to embark on an epic journey when Starfield, the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, launches on September 6, 2023

The Xbox Developer_Direct that went live back in January specifically left Starfield to the side, in lieu of its very own showcase, and we now know when that is happening. Todd Howard and the development team will be taking the stage to finally showcase and detail the experience in a major way following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11, and let’s just hope the frame rate and visual hiccups have been ironed out by then.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

Check out the Starfield: Official Launch Date Announcement trailer below:

You’ll want to dive into our previous coverage where Howard confirmed a 30+ hour main campaign for Starfield, not to mention details on Bethesda’s Starfield companion Smartwatch. And then dive into more of the latest from the world of Xbox below:

