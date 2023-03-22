Amazon’s new Instant air fryer sale enhances spring cookouts from $100 (Up to 30% off)

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

Amazon has now launched a fresh new Instant Pot sale loaded with all-in-one cookers, air fryers, and more from $100. One standout here is the Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven at $109.95 shipped. Regularly $130 and more recently even more over at Amazon, this is the lowest total we can find and a match of the current Walmart sale price. Today’s deal is also matching the second-lowest total we have tracked outside of a brief drop to $90 during Black Friday last year. The stealthy black exterior is joined by a mid-range 6-quart capacity and 6-in-1 functionality including air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. The ClearCook window and internal light allow you to keep an eye on things while one-touch programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more” take the guesswork out of common meal options. More details and Instant Pot deals below. 

More of Amazon’s latest Instant Pot deals:

While today’s Amazon Instant Pot deals might not beat the historical all-time lows, they can be a great way for folks to land a deal on a new cooker to supplement upcoming spring and summer get togethers. And speaking of which, be sure to check out the deals we are now tracking on Char-Griller’s gas griddle and Kamado charcoal grill.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven features:

ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket. Advanced technology that allows air flow for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Know where you are in the cooking process with an easy-view bar and messages when to add and turn food. Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

