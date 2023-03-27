Hasbro Force FX Star Wars collectibles on sale: Darksaber $180, Darth Vader Helmet $90, more

Zavvi is now currently discounting a selection of Hasbro Force FX Star Wars replicas. Including everything from screen-accurate Lightsabers to wearable helmets and other collectibles, everything ships free with code FREESHIP at checkout. Our favorite of the batch is a perfect collectible for fans of The Mandalorian, with the Black Series Force FX Darksaber dropping to $179.99. Normally fetching $279, but sold out at all major retailers like Hasbro Pulse, this discount amounts to $99 in savings. It’s one of the first offers we’ve seen and a new all-time low.

Hasbro’s Force FX line makes some of the best props for Star Wars fans, and its Elite series is even more notable. This Darksaber features a screen-accurate design to the one shown off in the earlier seasons of the Disney+ show and features a light-up blade that can be detached from the metal hilt. There’s a display stand for when you’re not trying to rule Mandalore, as well as battle sound and light effects. Head below for more.

Alongside the Darksaber, there are also some other Hasbro Black Series releases getting in on the savings today. Everything here is marked down to the best prices of the year at least, if not landing at new all-time lows. We picked out our favorites below, but you can just shop everything on sale from Zavvi right here. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to score no-cost shipping.

As far as the LEGO Star Wars lineup for this year is concerned, we also have quite a bit on tap in another corner of a galaxy far, far away. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed at the very beginning of the month, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

Force FX Elite Darksaber features:

In Star Wars lore, the Mandalorian Darksaber is an ancient Lightsaber that serves as a powerful symbol of leadership to the Mandalorians – a unique weapon with a black-energy blade lined with a crackling white edge. Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars lore with Lightsabers from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure.

