Official Apple Watch Leather Link bands land at some of the best prices yet at $52 (Reg. $99)

Woot today is now discounting Apple’s official Apple Watch Leather Link band in several styles at $51.99 each. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual with the retailer, though a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at 47% in savings and some of the best discounts ever. We have seen the smaller 41mm stylings go for $2 less once in the past, but the larger 45mm models are now resting at new all-time lows. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Speaking of other official Apple Watch bands, we’re still tracking a chance to save on an even more premium look. The popular Milanese Loop bands are something of Apple’s most signature styles, and right now you can drop pricing down to $53 each across several styles. Down from $99 much like the Leather Link models above, these trade in the leather for a woven metal build that we break down in our deal coverage from the end of last week.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

