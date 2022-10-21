New Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick lets you take to the skies on PC and Xbox

This week, Turtle Beach is introducing its all-new VelocityOne Flightstick, which is a joystick for air and space combat simulation games. Made to work with the Xbox One and Series X|S lineup, as well as the PC, this gaming flight stick is designed to deliver “immersive, accurate controls for navigating air and space flight sim and combat games.” There are eight total axes including a contactless hall effect sensor on the main X and Y axis, making it a solid choice for all setups. Keep reading to find out more.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick is available for pre-order

Designed to be used with Microsoft’s Flight Simulator as well as other flight or space sims, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick is the brand’s latest controller to be launched to take your simming game to the next level. There’s a lot to like about this flight stick as well, including eight high-precision axes, 27 programmable buttons, and an integrated OLED flight management display to change the functions of the stick.

You’ll also find things like a multifunction throttle and flap lever so you can control main engine power and quickly adjust secondary items too. In addition to the aforementioned flight management display there’s a configuration wheel which uses a rotary dial with click to go through configuration options and update things in real-time, storing the config in the on-board memory.

The VelocityOne Flightstick also packs an ambidextrous design so that way right- or left-handed gamers can enjoy it. The Pro-Aim focus mode adjusts the main stick’s sensitivity so you can have accurate targeting of enemies or precision landing control depending on what title you’re playing. Plus, there’s even a 3.5mm headset jack so you can take advantage of Turtle Beach features like Superhuman Hearing, EQ, microphone monitoring, and more.

If you’re playing on an Xbox there are also Xbox buttons so you can navigate the system without having a traditional controller nearby, as well. Turtle Beach continued the features with a Bluetooth companion app to change up settings and adjust the stick’s performance from your device.

Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flightstick is available for pre-order now at $129.99 and is slated to ship November 17.

9to5Toys’ Take

Turtle Beach, which rebranded itself as a headset manufacturer in the early 2000’s, is now focusing on expanding its grasp on the gaming world with a wide range of peripherals. In fact, Turtle Beach is becoming a go-to when it comes to flight simulation products, and today’s news just further pushes that mantra with a new launch in the field.

I love the functions that this flight stick brings to the table and think this will become a go-to product for anyone wanting to enjoy Flight Simulator on their PC or Xbox.

