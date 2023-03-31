Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tesla vs Lovecraft, Monoposto, Metadata, and more

Friday and World Backup Day have arrived alongside this morning’s fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Dive into the deal we spotted on iPad mini 6 and all of today’s storage offers right here before you head down below for today’s app offers. Highlights include titles like WonderCat Adventures, Monoposto, Tesla vs Lovecraft, Underworld Office, Metadata, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Fisheye Plus Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WonderCat Adventures: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monoposto: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tesla vs Lovecraft: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: 1-year Microsoft 365 with $30 Amazon gift card at $70

Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $39 all-time low, Mario Tennis Aces, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iPixelCamera Pro – LOMO Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: With Margin: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Folder Icons: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on WonderCat Adventures:

WonderCat is a thrilling one finger runner-platformer with a twist of reflexion. Help the WonderCat come back home through 5 worlds, 50 levels and 5 giant bosses. Collect the glowing stones to unlock 5 secret levels and extra achievements. WonderCat needs your help to find his cat buddy and escape the strange mines where they crash-landed ! No trace of your UFO spaceship. You only have the robot pod that traveled with you to help. Beware the dangerous and unexplored path ahead. You’ll need all your stamina and quick reflex to ride through those 55 levels. Where is your cat buddy ? Where does the cave go ? Let’s find out and go back home. The adventure starts now !

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!