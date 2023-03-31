Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $39 all-time low, Mario Tennis Aces, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. CDKeys is now offering the best price yet on God of War Ragnarök. You can land the epic award-winning PS5 game in digital form for $38.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much in physical form at Amazon, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. This one still hasn’t really seen any price drops on Amazon, for comparison. CDKeys regularly dishes up some of the best prices on digital games and Xbox Game Pass subs much like today’s deal. It will email you the digital code you can you can then redeem on the PlayStation Store. God of War Ragnarök takes gamers on the latest journey in the hit PlayStation franchise through Norse mythology. It delivers “immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality” for DualSense controllers (check out our review of the DualSense Edge while you’re at it) alongside 3D audio, and best-in-class visuals. Just keep in mind that not only are PS5 consoles now in-stock and shipping at Amazon, but we are also still seeing a $50 price drop on the God of War Ragnarök Bundle if you’re looking for a console as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Nintendo Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $24 (Reg. $30)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off video game sale
- Atomic Heart, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon Ishin!, and much more
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- Target Buy One Get One 50% off PlayStation/Xbox titles
- Xbox Franchise Hits Sale up to 85% off
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $70)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
