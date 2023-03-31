Columbia drops new markdowns up to 60% off: Boots, jackets, vests, more

Columbia is currently offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles during its Winter Event. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on jackets, vests, pants, pullovers, accessories, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $200. You can choose from two color options and it has a thermal-reflective lining as well as a 650-fill-power down material to help keep you warm. The outer shell is also waterproof, which is great for winter outings and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Columbia customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!