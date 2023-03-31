Smartphone Accessories: VOLTME 100W GaN III 3-port USB-C/A Charger $25 (64% off), more

VOLTME’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 100W GaN III 3-port USB-C/A Charger for $25.20 shipped with the code 64DSP9M6 at checkout. Typically going for $70 at Amazon, our last mention was nearly a month ago at $28 and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. Delivering 100W of power, this charger packs the latest GaN III technology which allows it to charge even Apple’s latest laptops. With enough juice to charge both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the smaller laptop will be able to even fast charge when plugged in. On top of that, there are three total outputs with two USB-C and one USB-A. For total outputs, you’ll get 100W when a single USB-C port is used, 30W/65W when both USB-C ports are plugged in, or 12W from USB-A and then 12W/65W from the USB-C if all three ports are occupied. Plus, this charger is quite compact with the prongs folding into itself making it easy to just toss in your purse or bag so you can always be ready to plug in.

Connect to any notebooks, tablets, phones, game consoles, AirPods, apple watch and more at FULL speed. Connect a single device to get a 100W max charge to charge your Macbook pro 16″ in around 1.9 hours. And the charging speed is 3X faster than conventional chargers; you can charge iPhone 13 from 0% to 50% in half an hour. GaN (Gallium nitride) is a material that’s starting to be used for semiconductors in chargers. It’s a popular material for solar cell arrays on satellites. By adopting the latest GaN III tech, our charger protect your devices safe from over-current, over-heating, and short-circuit. For conducting current, Gallium Nitride’s efficiency is 1000x better than silicon.

