PopSockets’ white and clear iPhone MagSafe PopGrip hits $15 Amazon low at 50% off

Amazon is now offering the PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and currently matched directly from PopSockets with additional shipping fees, the white and clear model is now seeing a solid 50% price drop for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. There’s some no-name PopSocket rip-offs out there for less, but none that I have seen at even close to the quality of the real thing. This one, as the name suggests, easily snaps to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series device, providing the usual extra grip action and the ability to quickly pop it off for Qi charging and other MagSafe accessories. The pop-out grip can even double as a viewing stand. More details below.

If you can make do without a MagSafe model these days, the standard issue adhesive-based PopSockets that were more than popular well before Apple magnetized the back of its handsets can be had for much less. This clear model, example, sells for $9.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

MagSafe PopGrip features:

There’s nothing plain about white. MagSafe PopGrip easily snaps on and off your case. Works best when paired with MagSafe PopCase. Built-in magnets securely attach to MagSafe-compatible cases. Text with one hand, snap with friends, and watch videos hands-free. Just snap your grip into a PopSockets mount to use your phone hands-free

