LEGO’s 3,300-piece UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship sees rare discount to $315 (Save $85)



Love it or hate it, LEGO’s UCS Republic Gunship has been one of the most talked about sets since it launched back in the summer of 2021. Since then, a lot of the negative press has died down and builders have come around on the UCS Clone Wars kit. Now Amazon is offering the first chance of the year to save, dropping the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship to $314.66 shipped. Today’s offer would be a notable discount even if the set sold for its original MSRP, but since last fall saw a permanent price increase to $400, you’re looking at an even better value. Dropping by $85, this is the best price in over a year and comes within $5 of the last markdown to beat today’s offer.

Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

Of course if you’re after the latest and greatest, today also saw a collection of new LEGO sets hit the scene for the start of April. The first day of every month sees new models hit store shelves, and this time around is putting everything but Star Wars in the spotlight. Shocker, we know! With new kits from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 being joined by the relaunch of the Indiana Jones theme, there’s plenty of new creations on tap today. We break down everything new for April, while also highlighting the best of the best.

More details on the LEGO Republic Gunship discount:

Voted for by fans to become a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this mind-blowing, big LEGO set has a display stand with an information plaque and 2 LEGO minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a Star Wars lightsaber. Step-by-step instructions are included, so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process.

