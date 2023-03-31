LEGO April 2023 sets: Indiana Jones, Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney 100th anniversary, more

It’s no a joke! There are new LEGO sets arriving today with the triumpant return of LEGO Indiana Jones leading the way after a decade hiatus. That’s alongside the latest kits from the Marvel universe courtesy of some Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 kits, some 100th anniversary Disney creations, and more. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for April 2023, which are now available for purchase.

After quite the eventful year start to the year for LEGO, 2023 is now heading into spring with an even stronger collection of kits. While the assortment this time around isn’t anything like the March collection or even the January wave that started off the year, the LEGO Group is putting quality over quantity this time around. There are builds from quite a few iconic properties like Indiana Jones, Marvel, Disney, and even Minecraft. Not to mention, the latest brick-built vehicle.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO April 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

All of the sets will be live at midnight!

New LEGO sets April 2023 Indiana Jones

Marvel

Icons

Disney

Minecraft

Indiana Jones

At long last! Indiana Jones is back in LEGO form. It’s been a decade since we last saw the world’s most famous archeology get the brick-built treatment, and now the theme is returning. Headlining all of the 2023 creations, there are three new creations hitting the scene for April 1. We previously broke down what to expect from the lineup, though

Temple of the Golden Idol: $149.99 | 1,545 pieces

| 1,545 pieces Escape from the Lost Tomb: $39.99 | 600 pieces

| 600 pieces Fighter Plane Chase: $34.99 | 387 pieces

Marvel

Over on the Marvel front, the latest MCU title is slated to debut later this spring with Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arriving in theaters this May. Ahead of time we’re getting four new creations from the upcoming film. All headlined by the Guardians’ latest ship, the Bowie, there are a handful of both display-worthy and playscale kits up for grabs as some of the new LEGO sets for April.

We previously broke down what to expect from all of the new LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy sets for Volume 3 in our launch coverage of the wave too. Though you can just shop the collection below.

Bowie New Guardians’ Ship: $99.99 | 1,108 pieces

| 1,108 pieces Star-Lord’s Helmet: $79.99 | 602 pieces

| 602 pieces Baby Rocket’s Ship: $34.99 | 330 pieces

| 330 pieces Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters: $9.99 | 67 pieces

Icons

One of the more exciting and collectible kits to be launching for April is the latest brick-built vehicle. Joining what was formerly the Creator Expert series, the new Land Rover Classic Defender 90 hits the scene with 2,336 pieces. The build arrives to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversay, and delivers all of the attention to detail that you’d expect.

There’s a signature sage green color scheme, as well as a 2-in-1 design that can swap between the standard and off-road versions of the vehicle. Not to mention a working suspension and tons of goodies like a toolbox, jerrycans, traction plates, built-in roof rack that comes outfitted with some work lights, as well as an engine snorkel that clips onto the side.

The set sells for $239.99 and is now officially available to purchase for LEGO VIPs. It’ll be launching to the general public starting on April 4, too. If you’re not sold yet, we also break down what to expect from the kit in our launch coverage, too.

Disney

Continuing the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, April is seeing three new LEGO kits to mark the occasion. Headlined by what is surely one of the month’s most notable models, the very first LEGO Up set debuts with Carl’s House. It’s such a fun creation complete with some exclusive new minifigures. Though there are some other models on tap as part of the new creations this month, too. We explore what you’ll be assembling back in our launch coverage, too.

‘Up’ House​: $59.99 | 598 pieces

| 598 pieces Disney Celebration Train​: $39.99 | 200 pieces

| 200 pieces 3-in-1 Magical Castle: $99.99 | 160 pieces

Minecraft

Last up are three new BrickHeads sets coming to builders courtesy of the Minecraft theme. These buildable characters are just the latest releases from the video game to get the LEGO treatment, and all arrive at $9.99 each.

Alex: $9.99 | 86 pieces

| 86 pieces Llama: $9.99 | 100 pieces

| 100 pieces Zombie: $9.99 | 81 pieces

Let us know which of these kits is your favorite and which ones you’ll be bringing to your collection!

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!