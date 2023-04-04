SanDisk’s latest 4TB USB-C 3.2 Extreme Portable SSD just hit its best price ever at $280

Joining an all-time low on the pro-model we spotted yesterday, a new, and quite rare, one-day Amazon Lightning deal is delivering the best price ever on the standard issue SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive. You can land one for $279.99 shipped for a limited time at Amazon. Regularly up to $438 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this one is currently on sale at B&H for $330 and is now at the best we can find. This model has bounced between $330 and as much as $380 on Amazon over the last several months and is now at a new all-time low there. If the 2,000MB/s speeds and all-time $330 low on the pro model is overkill for you, today’s high-capacity portable SSD Lightning deal is definitely worth a closer look. Head below for more details.
The Extreme option on sale here today provides a perfectly capable 1,050MB/s transfer rate, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support over USB-C as well as a carabiner loop, 2-meter drop protection, and IP55 water/dust resistance. Get even more details in our roundup of the best portable SSDs and the differences between it and the pro model in our hands-on review right here.
Prefer something in the gaming category instead? The WD_BLACK 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive is easily one of the best out there and certainly the nicest model I have ever had the chance to test out. Best of all, it is now sitting at its best Amazon price ever by way of price drop down to $170 shipped. Get a closer look at the RGB-equipped solution while the price is right in our previous coverage.
SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD features:
- Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
- Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating
- Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind
- Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!