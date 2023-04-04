SanDisk’s latest 4TB USB-C 3.2 Extreme Portable SSD just hit its best price ever at $280

Joining an all-time low on the pro-model we spotted yesterday, a new, and quite rare, one-day Amazon Lightning deal is delivering the best price ever on the standard issue SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive. You can land one for $279.99 shipped for a limited time at Amazon. Regularly up to $438 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this one is currently on sale at B&H for $330 and is now at the best we can find. This model has bounced between $330 and as much as $380 on Amazon over the last several months and is now at a new all-time low there. If the 2,000MB/s speeds and all-time $330 low on the pro model is overkill for you, today’s high-capacity portable SSD Lightning deal is definitely worth a closer look. Head below for more details.

The Extreme option on sale here today provides a perfectly capable 1,050MB/s transfer rate, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support over USB-C as well as a carabiner loop, 2-meter drop protection, and IP55 water/dust resistance. Get even more details in our roundup of the best portable SSDs and the differences between it and the pro model in our hands-on review right here.

Prefer something in the gaming category instead? The WD_BLACK 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive is easily one of the best out there and certainly the nicest model I have ever had the chance to test out. Best of all, it is now sitting at its best Amazon price ever by way of price drop down to $170 shipped. Get a closer look at the RGB-equipped solution while the price is right in our previous coverage.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!